Head-on collison leaves one man seriously injured in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a man from Graceville is seriously injured after crashing into a truck head-on. Troopers say the accident happened near the intersection of State Road 75 and New Bethel Road. The Graceville man was driving an ATV on the inside lane going the wrong way.

Troopers said the two drivers hit head-on, the ATV driver turned into the median and the second driver tried to avoid the ATV driver overturning on the median.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.