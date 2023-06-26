Former G.W. Long grad takes helm of Coastal Alabama baseball

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new coach will be taking the helm of the Coastal Alabama Community College baseball program in Bay Minette.

In a press release on Monday, the college announced that former Enterprise and Spanish Fort head baseball coach and G.W. Long graduate JD Pruitt would take over the Coyotes, formerly the Sun Chiefs.

“It’s always been a welcome challenge to get to the college level and something I’ve wanted to do,” Pruitt told AL.com. “It’s kind of the perfect scenario for my family. We just bought a house. We don’t have to move.

“I could replay this scenario and the pathways to this journey 1,000 times and this opportunity probably comes up one time. It’s difficult because I’m a relationship person, and I’ve built those relationships here, but it’s an opportunity to expand on my coaching career at the college level. I’m excited about the new opportunity.”

Pruitt spent three seasons as the head coach of the Enterprise Wildcats from 2016-2018, during that time compiling a 79-41 record and leading the program to a school-record 30-win season and #5 ranking in Class 7A in 2017. Pruitt would leave Enterprise following the 2018 campaign, taking over the Spanish Fort program.

Over the last 5 seasons coaching the Toros, Pruitt compiled a 101-66 record, including a run this past season where he led a young team who dealt with injuries early in the season to a 29-19 record and an appearance in the Class 6A Championship series against eventual state champion Oxford. Pruitt was named Alabama All State 6A Coach of the Year and AL.com Coastal Alabama Coach of the Year thanks to the run made by his team.

Just as impressive as Pruitt’s coaching resume is his career as a player. Pruitt was part of three state championship baseball teams in Skipperville at G.W. Long from 2000 to 2002. His playing career continued at Central Alabama Community College, where he earned Academic All-American honors, and later at the University of Montevallo where he was a two time All-American and a 2018 inductee into the Montevallo Hall of Fame.

Pruitt was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, spending three years in the A’s minor league system and a quick stint in the San Diego Padres system before retiring as a player.

Pruitt’s experience as a player and coach also helped in him serving as a Task Force Member for USA Baseball as part of the selection of players for the 15U and 16U national teams.

