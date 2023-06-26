Wiregrass Gives Back
Florida’s controversial “Protection of Children” Act on hold

A federal judge issued a temporary injunction on a Florida law banning children from "lewd...
A federal judge issued a temporary injunction on a Florida law banning children from "lewd adult performances."(WCTV/ Gray Florida Capital Bureau)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Just days before a flurry of new laws goes into effect across Florida, one controversial measure is on hold for now.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the state’s “Protection of Children” Act, which bans children from attending “adult live performances.” Part of the state’s definition includes “lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts,” which many claim targets drag.

“We have just as much right to entertain as any entertainer here in Florida,” performer Cial Williams said.

Williams has been performing drag for seven years as Iggy Monroe Moon, currently a regular at the Rose Room in Tallahassee.

“This was my home. This is the first place that actually welcomed me and opened their arms to me,” Williams said.

The Rose Room owner Gypsy Rose said she’s noticed a lot of people stopped coming since the new law took effect.

“You can’t bring anyone with you, you can’t bring the 16-17 year-olds. You can’t have an all-ages show of any type, it makes it very difficult,” she said.

An injunction issued by a federal judge last week says the law is too broad and could apply to “a sold-out burlesque show or a skit at a backyard family barbecue.”

“If they are following the definition of the law, they have nothing to worry about,” Republican Rep. Randy Fine said.

Rep. Fine, who sponsored the bill, said he believes the law will hold up in court.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to take children to sex shows,” Rep. Fine said. “And unfortunately, we have a meaningful percentage of our country who at this point believe taking a 6-year-old to see a man dressed like a stripper, or I guess a woman dressed like a stripper and grinding their body parts into them is appropriate.”

Drag performers told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau they feel it’s important that kids are allowed to see them up on stage.”

“When you see a child see a drag queen, it’s an amazing thing because they light up, but I also think it’s important for representation,” Zach Eason, who performs as “Aphasia Chancellor,” said.

In a statement, spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis Jeremy Redfern said: “We believe the judge’s opinion is dead wrong and look forward to prevailing on an appeal.”

This month a federal judge temporarily blocked a ban on gender-affirming care for minors while that is being challenged in court. Last week, that same judge ruled Florida can’t stop Medicaid from paying for gender-affirming care.

This is one of many laws passed this year nationwide that critics say target drag shows. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a similar law last week. And Tennessee’s version was ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

