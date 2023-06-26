Florida Highway Patrol cracking down on DUI’s over July Fourth weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means more people will be on the roads headed to our beaches.

Florida Highway Patrol is making sure everyone is staying safe. They’re cracking down on drinking and driving, by adding more troopers on the roadways.

Law officials say they are monitoring the corridors heading into our area like highways 77,79, 98 and 231.

“We do see an increase in drunk driving around this type of holiday because it’s a long weekend and people get a break from work and a break from their reality,” said Jason King, Lieutenant with Florida Highway Patrol. “So we do see an increase in drinking. Again, we just want everyone to use a resource that can get you home safely. Don’t drink a drive it’s not worth it, you have so many options to exercise. Avoid meeting us in the middle of the night and getting some matching bracelets and going to jail for DUI.”

They will also be teaming up with other agencies, like the Bay County Sheriff’s office, to make sure the roads are covered.

FHP troopers say if you drink and drive you will go to jail. However, there are other resources, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel and put yourself or others at risk.

“In our area we have Uber, Lyft, taxis, designated drivers, friends that should help out,” said King. “We have a wrecker company nearby that’s willing to help and do a free tow if you legit go home. So, there are a lot of other options you can choose when enjoying a long weekend like the fourth, if you want to drink and not drive.”

Another reminder, FHP says is that since there will be more cars than normal on the roads, it’s important to drive carefully and not speed.

