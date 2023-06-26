Five people charged with littering over 500 pounds in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department reports that officers have charged five people with littering over 500 pounds from two homeless camps discovered on city-owned property.

Officers said work crews with the city were in the process of clearing city lots on Redwood Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd when they discovered two large homeless camps.

According to PCPD, items discovered in the camps included clothes, trash, bicycles, a riding lawnmower, a wooden platform for a bed, furniture, tents, mattresses, rugs, and shelters made of tarps.

PCPD says the city used more than two dozen employees and heavy equipment out to clean the debris from the camps, which was enough to fill four 22 cubic yard (2,376 cubic feet) dumpsters.

Panama City Police Department Chief of Police Mark Smith says being homeless is not a crime, but breaking the law is.

“In the city there is no camping you can’t be trespassing on someone else’s property,” Smith said. “In this case this property belongs to the city. Most of these areas like what you see here are heavily wooded areas and so they move off the property or off the roadway onto the property 25, 30 yards into the woods and they don’t get seen and again that is against city ordinance for camping within the city it’s littering, it’s trespassing.”

Officers charged the following individuals:

-Fairy M. Eads, 35, was charged with littering over 500 pounds and possession of narcotic equipment.

-Jewell C. Wehunt, 57, charged with littering over 500 pounds.

-William C. Davis, 49, charged with littering over 500 pounds.

-William L. Morgan, 32, charged with littering over 500 pounds.

- Thomas G. West, 78, charged with littering over 500 pounds.

All were booked into the Bay County Jail. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

