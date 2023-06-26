Wiregrass Gives Back
Financial Friday: Homeowners may not have enough insurance to cover a disaster due to inflation

Many homeowners underestimate the impact of inflation on the cost of rebuilding their homes.
How inflation can impact your homeowner insurance policy
By Haley Baker
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeowner’s policies generally come with an inflation guard. Insurance carriers are consistently running actuary numbers and applying those updates to renewals.

Insurance Specialist at Redstone Insurance Services, Tyler Brennan, says, as a homeowner, you should review your policy annually, especially if you have made any additions or upgrades. Brennan says it’s even more critical now with inflation rising.

“Inflation can significantly affect the cost of construction materials, labor, and overall rebuilding expenses. If homeowners do not adjust their coverage to account for inflation, they may be underinsured in the event of a disaster or major loss,” said Brennan.

Brennan says having an inflation guard on your homeowner’s policy is good, especially if you plan to live in your home for a long time. But he says it’s even more important now that home prices are rising. “New homes now being built in our market are around $185-$225 per square foot. So to build your home back, you need to ensure you’re covered in the event of a natural disaster or fire,” said Brennan.

He also says updating your policy is essential if you’ve made any significant upgrades to your home. “You need to update your policy if you went from builders grade materials from laminate to granite. Any kitchen or bath remodel needs to be adjusted to increase your dwelling coverage,” added Brennan.

Yes, Brennan said it would likely lead to a higher premium. “But in the event, your home is destroyed, your coverage will now align with your updates, and you won’t be left paying out of pocket.”

