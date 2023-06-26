Wiregrass Gives Back
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County

Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County.
Fatal ATV accident in Jackson County.(MGN)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One man is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County on Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old man from Cottondale was traveling on North Road in Jackson County. FHP said there was a deer standing in the road and the man hit it with his ATV.

Troopers report the man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

