‘Be pals with each other’: Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Bill and Betty Davey share the secret to their 75-year marriage. (Source: WQOW)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Gray News) – A Wisconsin couple is celebrating a big milestone.

Bill and Betty Davey celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Sunday.

According to WQOW, the couple got married in Eau Claire on June 19, 1948. They have three children together.

After Bill Davey retired, the couple moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, but they ultimately decided to move back to Wisconsin in 2021 to be closer to family.

Betty Davey said the key to a successful marriage is to be best friends.

“Be pals with each other. I think that’s one of the goodest ones I can think of. Be a friend,” Betty Davey told WQOW.

