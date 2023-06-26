Wiregrass Gives Back
After cold winter, Sunshine State on pace for lowest citrus output since the Great Depression

Low temperatures, severe weather and disease dealt big blows to crops
An orange blossom grows alongside some ripening fruit in a grove on Dec. 11, 2013, in Plant...
An orange blossom grows alongside some ripening fruit in a grove on Dec. 11, 2013, in Plant City, Fla. The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture for destroying his citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of citrus greening, a costly disease. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(Associated Press)
By Logan Schiciano
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A recent pattern of wet weather is just the latest setback for growers in the sunshine state.

Florida’s citrus industry was hit particularly hard by a combination of cold last December, severe weather and disease. A new report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects that Florida will produce just 18 million boxes of citrus this season, the state’s lowest total since the Great Depression.

In Jefferson County, the manager of Florida Georgia Citrus Dale Aldridge said his farm will produce just 25% of what they do in a typical year.

Aldridge said he had to cut back all of his navel orange trees because there were so many dead limbs from last winter’s freeze.

The decrease in production has forced Aldridge to squeeze every last drop out of his crops.

“We juice them. We make jellies with our crops. We try to always have a value-added product on top of just selling whole citrus,” he said.

Local grocery stores are also having to get creative.

“We’ve had to go a little bit further afield, but we always try to buy as local as possible,” said Troy Bond, CEO of Community Co-Op Supermarket in Tallahassee.

With prices on the rise and another harvest right around the corner, Aldridge said the best thing to do is look forward.

“You got to keep farming through it. If we can have a mild winter this year, I think we’re gonna have a record crop next year,” he said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. House approved block grants for struggling citrus farmers as part of a larger bill sponsored by Florida Congressman Scott Franklin.

