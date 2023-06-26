Above average rainfall in June

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - June became a month that did not disappoint people trying to keep those yards growing.

There were a few days in the third week of June that brought rainfall of more than half a foot in certain locations. To put it into perspective, an average amount of rainfall in Dothan for the month of June is about 4.5 inches. As of June 25th, Dothan already had 4.55″ of rain with at least one more opportunity for heavy rain until the end of the month to add to that. Last year, Dothan had about 6.5″ of rain at this point in the month during 2022. There were several locations that racked up more than 7 or 8 inches of rain, Dothan just wasn’t in that category this year.

7 Day Rainfall Amounts (WTVY)

This next product is called “Flash Flood Guidance” and is displayed with a color pallet that represents rain amounts of 0 through 8 inches. This is considered the amount of rainfall over the set amount of time that would be required to trigger flash flooding, and this is based on how much soil moisture is present. A moisture laden ground is more susceptible to flash flooding. So, in this case, if three inches of rain were to fall in the yellow shaded areas within 3 hours, flash flooding could very well occur.

flash flood guidance (WTVY)

At least one road washed away in Houston County from heavy June showers and storms. Henry County was hammered with heavy rain over a period of a few days, producing almost double the average amount of rainfall for June in this part of the state.

Washed away road in Houston County (WTVY)

A dry stretch is on the way for the last week of June which will keep the total from getting sky high. A ridge of high pressure looks to shift in from the west, significantly dropping rain chances for four or five days. This will come with a rise in temperatures and less chance for relief when things get too hot in the afternoons.

