4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say

West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the lodge pool.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia officials said a 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a lodge on Saturday.

The West Virginia State Police said SkyLynn Brewer died during a family gathering at Chief Logan Lodge in Logan.

Troopers said SkyLynn was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the drowning.

First responders said it was too late to save the child by the time they arrived.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water.

Attempts to resuscitate SkyLynn were made, and she was taken to the hospital where efforts were continued but none were successful.

An autopsy will be conducted in Charleston to determine the child’s exact cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

