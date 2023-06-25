Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day

According to Bay County authorities, double-red flags were flying at the time of the drownings, warning swimmers to use the highest degree of caution.
Generic drowning picture
Generic drowning picture(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -According to police, three people drowned Saturday along Panama City Beach.

Police identified the victims as Kimberly Ann Mckelvy Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia, Morytt James Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, and Donald Wixon, 68, who lived in Canton, Michigan.

According to Bay County authorities, double-red flags were flying at the time of the drownings, warning swimmers to use the highest degree of caution.

Panama City Beach Police said officers, in the past ten days, responded to 70 distressed swimmers, with 39 of those calls on Saturday.

In neighboring Walton County, two swimmers died in the past three days

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Johnson Granberry (pictured) was placed on paid leave following her June 7 arrest on a...
911 dispatcher at heart of scandal fired
The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert for a traffic slowdown along U.S. 84...
Officers search for suspects after Ashford area shooting
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
Stetson Robinson was born with an underdeveloped heart, and since his birth in December 2022...
Charity ride to help Abbeville family

Latest News

Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast June 23rd 2023
Dothan's rising sports tourism is creating a positive economic impact in the Wiregrass.
Wiregrass sees major economic impact from sports tourism
Dothan's rising sports tourism is creating a positive economic impact in the Wiregrass.
Tournaments bringing revenue to Wiregrass
Multiple officers were on the scene searching for the person they believe shot someone near...
Officers searching for suspects in Ashford shooting