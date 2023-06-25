Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.(Credit: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri were investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning, although the number of dead or wounded was not immediately known, a news report said.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and again around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, KSHB-TV reported.

One of the shootings involved multiple fatalities, the station reported.

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available, but police told KSHB that some victims with gunshot wounds transported themselves to a hospital.

There was no immediate information about any arrests being made, KSHB reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Johnson Granberry (pictured) was placed on paid leave following her June 7 arrest on a...
911 dispatcher at heart of scandal fired
The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert for a traffic slowdown along U.S. 84...
Officers search for suspects after Ashford area shooting
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
Elba police chief off job amid abuse allegations
Elba police chief off job amid abuse allegations

Latest News

People dance and chant during the 31st annual San Francisco Dyke March on Saturday, June 24,...
Party and protest mix as LGBTQ+ pride parades kick off from New York to San Francisco
Police in Las Vegas are investigating the officer-involved shooting of an armed kidnapping...
Police: Woman’s 911 text leads to shooting of kidnapping suspect
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Airline ground crew member killed by plane engine at San Antonio airport