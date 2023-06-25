Getting Hotter This Week

SYNOPSIS – A few showers and storms will take aim on the Wiregrass early Monday morning coming in from the northwest. These will contain brief heavy rainfall with possible gusty winds. After these storms, the rest of the day will be mainly dry with just a few storms popping up in the afternoon. High temperatures will go up during the coming days with a ridge building in this week. We will get to the upper 90s by Friday or Saturday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, scattered showers late. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 50%

TOMORROW – Scattered showers early, few pop-up pm storms. High near 91°. SW 5-10 mph. 40%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 93° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 96° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 97° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 98° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – High rip current risk. Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

