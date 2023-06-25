Florida native Caron Baez takes 2023 Future Masters, Enterprise’s Steed finishes 5th

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters has came and gone with lots of fun and lots of memories. Carson Baez takes home the blue jacket after finishing 11 under par Saturday afternoon adding that hole-in-one on his state sheet.

Enterprise High’s Jon Ed Steed finished in 5th position after going back and forth on the leaderboard through rounds. Steed will be back on the course next week preparing for more tournaments.

