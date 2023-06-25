Wiregrass Gives Back
Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday at the Mobile Civic Center Carrington Hodge of Helena was named the Distinguished Young Woman for America 2023.

After three days of preliminary events Ms. Hodge was awarded a cash scholarship of $40,000, and will represent the Distinguished Young Women for the next year.

Ms. Hodge plans to attend Vanderbilt University where she will pursue a career in pediatric neurosurgery.

