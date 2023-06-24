Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass sees major economic impact from sports tourism

Dothan's rising sports tourism is creating a positive economic impact in the Wiregrass.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lately, the Wiregrass has been booming thanks to the recent surge of sports tourism, with more of that and other entertainment tourism and events coming our way.

In Dothan and Headland recently, two sports tournaments have been taking over the local areas. New faces have been making their way down south, and those faces are supporting local businesses as well.

This economic boost is the gateway to building Dothan into a bigger major city, and the Wiregrass area into a destination location.

The more revenue we bring in, the more it can fund other fun-filled projects, and it will make other local businesses think twice about going elsewhere.

Visit Dothan’s Monica Corbin says this summer, Dothan will continue to have more family-oriented events, so there is plenty to stay tuned for.

