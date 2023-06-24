Showers Return Sunday

SYNOPSIS – A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through Sunday evening. Temperatures will continue to top off in the lower 90s for the rest of our weekend and into our work week! High 90s can be expected by the end of next week!

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds light W 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny then thunderstorms late. High near 94°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ending, mostly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 93° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 96° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 75° High: 97° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

