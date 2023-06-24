Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Showers Return Sunday

4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through Sunday evening. Temperatures will continue to top off in the lower 90s for the rest of our weekend and into our work week! High 90s can be expected by the end of next week!

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds light W 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny then thunderstorms late. High near 94°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ending, mostly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 93° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 96° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 75° High: 97° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Johnson Granberry (pictured) was placed on paid leave following her June 7 arrest on a...
911 dispatcher at heart of scandal fired
Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert for a traffic slowdown along U.S. 84...
Officers search for suspects after Ashford area shooting
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
An Alabama correctional officer has resigned after being charged with trafficking and more.
Alabama correctional officer resigns amid trafficking, other charges

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Friday, June 22, 2023
4Warn Weather
Drier & Hotter
Color The Weather 06-23-23
Color The Weather 06-23-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-23-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-23-23