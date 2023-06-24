Officers search for suspect after Ashford area shooting

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Two dozen or so officers are searching for a suspect who may have shot someone near Ashford on Friday night.

The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert for a traffic slowdown along U.S. 84 in the Ashford area for it, described as a “police incident.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and performed sensitive maneuvers that News4 won’t reveal in the interest of officer safety.

Neither the Houston County Sheriff’s Office nor other investigative agencies have issued a statement, and one is not expected until the matter is resolved.

