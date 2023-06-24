Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Officers search for suspect after Ashford area shooting

The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert for a traffic slowdown along U.S. 84...
The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert for a traffic slowdown along U.S. 84 in Ashford for it, described as a “police incident.”(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Two dozen or so officers are searching for a suspect who may have shot someone near Ashford on Friday night.

The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert for a traffic slowdown along U.S. 84 in the Ashford area for it, described as a “police incident.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and performed sensitive maneuvers that News4 won’t reveal in the interest of officer safety.

Neither the Houston County Sheriff’s Office nor other investigative agencies have issued a statement, and one is not expected until the matter is resolved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
Amy Johnson Granberry (pictured) was placed on paid leave following her June 7 arrest on a...
911 dispatcher at heart of scandal fired
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
Elba police chief off job amid abuse allegations
Elba police chief off job amid abuse allegations
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Certain emoticons could indicate more than meets the eye.
Decoding emojis to unveil the truth
Stetson Robinson was born with an underdeveloped heart, and since his birth in December 2022...
Charity ride to help Abbeville family
25 new kids will work alongside GPD.
Geneva Police Department is preparing for second junior police academy
Stetson Robinson was born with an underdeveloped heart, and since his birth in December 2022...
"Ride for Stetson" to help save a baby boy