Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Geneva Police Department is preparing for second junior police academy

This is the second time GPD is hosting the academy.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Some middle schoolers are about to get the inside scoop of what it’s like to be a cop.

Registration is closed for the junior police academy and the Geneva Police Department is preparing.

During the academy, the students will learn about evidence, internet safety, and more.

This is the second year of the academy, and Chief Pepper Mock hopes to keep the success from the previous year going.

“It is probably split 50-50 between teaching a little bit about what we do but also preventing issues,” said Chief Mock. “It was successful last year and we are hoping to repeat that.”

The academy runs from July 10-13.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
Amy Johnson Granberry (pictured) was placed on paid leave following her June 7 arrest on a...
911 dispatcher at heart of scandal fired
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
Elba police chief off job amid abuse allegations
Elba police chief off job amid abuse allegations
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Certain emoticons could indicate more than meets the eye.
Decoding emojis to unveil the truth
Stetson Robinson was born with an underdeveloped heart, and since his birth in December 2022...
Charity ride to help Abbeville family
Stetson Robinson was born with an underdeveloped heart, and since his birth in December 2022...
"Ride for Stetson" to help save a baby boy
Many of us are aware of those little pictures and emblems that add personality to a text chat,...
Decoding emojis being used for drug use