Geneva Police Department is preparing for second junior police academy

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Some middle schoolers are about to get the inside scoop of what it’s like to be a cop.

Registration is closed for the junior police academy and the Geneva Police Department is preparing.

During the academy, the students will learn about evidence, internet safety, and more.

This is the second year of the academy, and Chief Pepper Mock hopes to keep the success from the previous year going.

“It is probably split 50-50 between teaching a little bit about what we do but also preventing issues,” said Chief Mock. “It was successful last year and we are hoping to repeat that.”

The academy runs from July 10-13.

