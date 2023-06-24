Charity ride to help Abbeville family

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Stetson Robinson was born with an under-developed heart.

Since he was born in December 2022, he had undergone four major heart surgeries—that are costly.

Henry County leaders are coming together for a charity ride to raise money for the Robinson family.

Eric Blankenship, Henry County Sheriff, explained the reality of the Robinsons and how the department is stepping in to help one of their own.

“They started undergoing several surgeries in order for them to replace the valves and get everything working in his heart,” Sheriff Blankenship said. “He’s family. So, you know, we come together. Not only to support him to help with that but we also come together to kind of help pick up the workload while he’s out and everything else, because we want him to be able to spend as much time with Stetson as he can.”

The Robinson family has dedicated their time and lives to baby Stetson and needs support to ensure a long and happy life for him.

Justin Moore is the president of the local chapter of Protectors LEMC. This organization brings people together to assist local law enforcement families in need. Stetson left a mark on Moore and the Protectors.

“This event means a lot,” Moore said. “The father and his wife actually reached out to us with their son Stetson and when they told us the way everything was going on, it really hit a soft spot with us.”

Stetson already has a special story and now the Wiregrass has a chance to be a part of that it too.

“The outreach has been extremely positive and so had the support from the local community,” Moore said. “If you have time, two wheels, four wheels, I don’t care if you’re on a bicycle. Go ahead and come on out and spend some time with us. After the drive, Stetson and the family will be there where they can personally thank everyone for attending.”

Registration for the charity ride begins at Abbeville High School and 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

All proceeds and donations from the event will go directly to the Robinson family.

