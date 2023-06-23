Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Trial delayed for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial date for Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper, who faces a misdemeanor harassment charge, has been delayed.

Cooper turned himself in to Marshall County authorities on a misdemeanor harassment warrant on June 12, he was released nearly an hour later on a $500 bond.

Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond

Cooper was initially due in court on August 2 for a bench trial before Judge Mitchell Floyd in Marshall County. In a motion to continue, filed by Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Kromann, “the facts at issue in this case are also the subject of a civil matter.”

Cooper was charged with harassment over a land dispute with his neighbor. The State is arguing that the trial for the harassment charge should not continue until the property dispute is resolved.

Judge Floyd ordered that the trial date be continued until Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at 3 p.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Willie Biggham is charged with attempted murder.
Newton shooting results in attempted murder charges
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman who revealed alleged prosecutor misconduct receives 15 years
Tank the dog was surrendered to the Wiregrass Humane Society after 10 years with his family.
Unprepared owners lead to epidemic at Wiregrass animal shelter

Latest News

The silent danger of sudden cardiac arrest is looming over student athletes.
Sudden Cardiac Arrest has become a silent threat to student-athletes
Excessive heat exposure could lead to decreased quality product, less milk production or even...
How rising temperatures can affect cows and dairy farms
Xylazine is USDA-approved for veterinary use and is a strong sedative.
ALEA warns Alabamians on dangers of xylazine
As the summer time temperatures continue to rise, we know to hydrate and get our pets indoors....
How the triple digit heat impacts dairy farmers
Doctors recommend physicals to catch any health problems that have come up since your child's...
Doctors remind parents of annual physicals for students