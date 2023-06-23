Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Ozark Animal Shelter over capacity

Ozark animal shelter is in need of adoptions from the community.
Ozark animal shelter is in need of adoptions from the community.(Ozark Animal Shelter)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Wiregrass animal shelter is over capacity and in need of adoptions this summer.

Ozark Police Department Animal Shelter is over capacity and needs the community’s help in getting the current animals adopted. They have many medium and large dogs that are in need of their furever home.

Check out the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on the current adoptions and how you can help.

If you’d like to visit them, the Ozark Animal Shelter Hours are Monday – Friday: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. and Saturday: 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

The animal shelter also has an Amazon wishlist in order for people to make donations and make a difference if adopting isn’t an option.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
Amy Johnson Granberry (pictured) was placed on paid leave following her June 7 arrest on a...
911 dispatcher at heart of scandal fired
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
Elba police chief off job amid abuse allegations
Elba police chief off job amid abuse allegations
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Irrigation and water sustainability field day in Ashford will be held at Adam Temple's farm on...
Irrigation and water sustainability field day in Ashford
Life is unpredictable, and you never know when you might need to step in to save the day or,...
Coffee County Community Response Team teaching courses on how to save lives
The kids report to school Monday through Thursday during the summer and focus on reading and...
Summer camps to keep reading ranks high in Coffee County
Life is unpredictable, and you never know when you might need to step in to save the day or,...
Coffee County Community Response Team puts education at forefront