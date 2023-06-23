Ozark Animal Shelter over capacity

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Wiregrass animal shelter is over capacity and in need of adoptions this summer.

Ozark Police Department Animal Shelter is over capacity and needs the community’s help in getting the current animals adopted. They have many medium and large dogs that are in need of their furever home.

Check out the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on the current adoptions and how you can help.

If you’d like to visit them, the Ozark Animal Shelter Hours are Monday – Friday: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. and Saturday: 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

The animal shelter also has an Amazon wishlist in order for people to make donations and make a difference if adopting isn’t an option.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.