Lower rain chances today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Rain chances will be lower today compared to the past week and a half, we will see the chance of a few isolated showers and storms but I think most areas will remain dry. Tomorrow will be a great start to the weekend with no real chance of rain and temperatures in the lower 90s. Low end rain chances return for Sunday and another piece of energy will bring more rain to the area on Monday, but after that we look to be done with the rain at least for a few days. The ridge of high pressure that has been over parts of Texas for the last week will shift east and give us warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 90s for most of next week this will also be what keeps the rain chances lower.

TODAY - Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. High near 89°. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 91°. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 73° High: 93° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 93° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 95° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 3 Feet

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

