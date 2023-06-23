Wiregrass Gives Back
Irrigation and Water Sustainability Field Day set for Ashford

Irrigation and water sustainability field day in Ashford will be held at Adam Temple's farm on Monday June 3rd.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - When you think of a field day, you might think of the ones in elementary school, but if you are a farmer or are interested in learning more about how you can save water, you might want to check out the Irrigation and Sustainability Field Day on Monday, June 26.

The event, with demonstrations to be done at Adam Temple’s farm in Ashford, will include topics of interests including fertilizer use in irrigation, using soil sensors and helpful tricks of the trade for saving water.

With different crops and plants having different needs, it’s important to keep in mind that the weather plays a factor into how much water you need.

“You know, an old dog can learn new tricks,” said Sedrick Mack, an Alabama Cooperative Extension agent. “I was always taught ‘If you aren’t learning, you aren’t doing anything,’ and there’s always something to be taught. Everything changes.

“Last year was dry, this year it’s kind of cool, it’s not as hot and it’s wet. So, you know, it was dry this time of the year. That’s just the nature of farming, it’s a beast.”

The event is hosted by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, which aims to share data with farmers that is collected from Auburn University and Alabama A&M.

Even though Alabama Cooperative Extension works primarily with farmers, everyone is welcome. RSVP is not necessary but encouraged.

The Irrigation Field Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with a free lunch included.

