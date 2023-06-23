Irrigation and Water Sustainability Field Day set for Ashford

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - When you think of a field day, you might think of the ones in elementary school, but if you are a farmer or are interested in learning more about how you can save water, you might want to check out the Irrigation and Sustainability Field Day on Monday, June 26.

The event, with demonstrations to be done at Adam Temple’s farm in Ashford, will include topics of interests including fertilizer use in irrigation, using soil sensors and helpful tricks of the trade for saving water.

With different crops and plants having different needs, it’s important to keep in mind that the weather plays a factor into how much water you need.

“You know, an old dog can learn new tricks,” said Sedrick Mack, an Alabama Cooperative Extension agent. “I was always taught ‘If you aren’t learning, you aren’t doing anything,’ and there’s always something to be taught. Everything changes.

“Last year was dry, this year it’s kind of cool, it’s not as hot and it’s wet. So, you know, it was dry this time of the year. That’s just the nature of farming, it’s a beast.”

The event is hosted by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, which aims to share data with farmers that is collected from Auburn University and Alabama A&M.

Even though Alabama Cooperative Extension works primarily with farmers, everyone is welcome. RSVP is not necessary but encouraged.

The Irrigation Field Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with a free lunch included.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.