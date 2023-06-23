Wiregrass Gives Back
How health leaders in Alabama are keeping and retaining nurses

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, health leaders are looking at a multitude of ideas to keep and retain nurses.

According to the Alabama Board of Nursing, before the pandemic our state had over 90,000 licensed nurses.

Laura Hart, Executive Director of Alabama State Nurses’ Association said that as of today, we are down to 81,000.

“Who is in the hospital 24 hours a day? It’s not the doctor, it’s the nurse,” Hart said. “You need the nurse.”

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said hospitals in Alabama have been stepping up to keep their current nurses.

“An increase in nursing salary. We’ve seen them provide retention bonuses, we’ve seen them pay off student loans,” Williamson said.

Now, how are hospitals recruiting new nurses to combat the shortage?

“We’ve got hospitals that have paired with two-year schools to provide them space for training, we’ve got hospitals that are providing nurses to be educators to train more nurses,” Williamson said.

Health leaders are also looking at safe staffing laws that will help the nursing profession and the overall health care system by eliminating unsafe nurse staffing practices and policies.

“The people who get those strong laws in place to protect nurses will have more nurses that want to work in their state,” Hart said.

As of right now, ANA is working towards getting a nurse staffing bill in the next legislative session.

Health leaders encourage the public to reach out to our state representatives and urge them to consider new laws to help keep and recruit more nurses for the future of our healthcare system.

