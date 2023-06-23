Wiregrass Gives Back
Future Masters 2023 | Wiregrass standouts shine in 15-18 day one

Enterprise's Jon Ed Steed (pictured left) and Elba's Jay Wilson (pictured right) were just a couple of Wiregrass-area kids that have been able to keep within striking distance of the top 10 and a high opportunity chance in the chase for the coveted blue jacket.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As 240 junior golfers tee off for the 15-18 age group at Highland Oaks for the 2023 Future Masters, quite a few Wiregrass kids have been able to keep within striking distance of the top 10 and a high opportunity chance in the chase for the coveted blue jacket.

One of those names is Enterprise’s own Jon Ed Steed, who was going back and forth for the top spot on the leaderboard.

“Hit it well, just missed a few putts coming in that could’ve, had a few close birdie putts that didn’t fall,” said Steed. “Besides that, it was all around a good day. Drove it well, hit the irons well, just a few putts that didn’t drop kind of hurt.”

Steed, who sits tied for fifth on the leaderboard with two under par (-2), will continue his run Friday and tee off on the 10 at 1:48 p.m.

Another Wiregrass golfer doing well Thursday morning was Elba’s Jay Wilson, who had five birdies on the day.

Wilson, who is in his first year at the Future Masters, had an overall successful day as he finished one over par (+1) in his debut, which holds him currently tied for 31st.

“Got off to a good start, in the middle was a little iffy, towards the end I pulled through a little bit, and the last two holes got ahold of me, but it was fun overall,” said Wilson. “Hit some good shots, hit some bad shots, good putts, bad putts, just a bunch of everything really.”

Wilson will tee off at 1:30 p.m. Friday off of 1.

