FEMA denies Georgia’s request for federal assistance

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The office of Governor Brian Kemp received a denial letter from the federal emergency management agency, or FEMA, in response to a request for a major disaster declaration for the state of Georgia on June 20.

The request was denied nearly three months after a major storm ripped through counties in West Georgia.

Mattie Winston, a nearly 45-year resident of West Point Georgia, and her daughter Lisa Morgan were two impacted by those storms.

“All of this was home,” Winston said as she stood in front of what used to be her home on Shoemaker Road in West Point, Georgia.

Her home was damaged by an EF-3 tornado back on March 26, and a landscaper finished clearing the land June 22.

This area of land used to be what Mattie Winston called home for nearly 45 years. News Leader 9 spoke with Winston and her daughter earlier today. Their struggle may be a little bit harder due to FEMA denying federal assistance to the state of Georgia.

“My mother built this home from scratch,” says Lisa Morgan.

Morgan says her mother often looks at what used to be her home.

“She comes by here everyday and looks at the house everyday. She says, Lisa I have to go by and see the house. It’s just a mess. Not just my mama’s house but even my neighbors houses are destroyed,” says Morgan.

Those neighbors are two sisters who have lived on Shoemaker Rd for more than 50 years combined. Tara Thornton has a lot that is already cleared out, and Jewel Barfield’s home was a total loss.

“They can’t wait to get back and talk on the phone, they communicate all the time. But they miss what they had, just the connection and seeing each other everyday,” says Thornton.

Wednesday, the Troup County Emergency Management Agency made an announcement that FEMA determined the state does not qualify for federal assistance following the storms.

“The state has to have 19 million dollars worth of public damages to be eligible for federal declaration, and it’s my understanding that we fell short of that financial threshold,” says EMA Director Zach Steele.

“They have a budget on how much you have to lose in order to gain, but if you lose a whole house and everything in it. That’s devastating enough, you can’t get anymore devastating than that,” says Morgan.

Steele says 2023 has been a tough time for Troup County and surrounding areas.

“I know our citizens are growing weary of these storms and the things that are coming and it’s frustrating that residents in the January 12th storms actually were apart of a federal declaration opposed to March, says Steele. What they have to understand about that is there were 19 million dollars statewide met in damages very quickly as opposed to in March. I know we fell short in this, but we’re going to do everything possible to serve our citizens.”

Steele says with the EMA just receiving news of the denial Wednesday, they are still exploring all options, and trying to help out people impacted by the storms.

