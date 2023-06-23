Enterprise offers fun for seniors through expo

Wiregrass Gives Back
Senior adults enjoy the benefits of the free aerobics class at the civic center.
Senior adults enjoy the benefits of the free aerobics class at the civic center.(City of Enterprise)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise held Senior Lifestyle and Health Expo that introduced individuals to all that the city had to offer for senior adults.

The Enterprise Civic Center had vendors, resource booths and medical professionals offering health screenings. Several of the city’s social organizations were there to meet potential new members.

“This is a vibrant part of our community,” Tammy Doerer, the Director of Tourism and Public Relations, said regarding the seniors in Enterprise. “And so, we want them to come out and embrace what we got.

And if you have a senior in your family, come out and see how you can get them involved.”

A few of the activities that Enterprise has to offer are aerobics classes, pickleball groups and special trips.

