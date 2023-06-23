Drier & Hotter

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The weekend turns drier and hotter across the Wiregrass with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms return early next week, before the dry pattern returns. Even hotter air arrives late in the week with highs reaching the middle to upper 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°.  Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 70°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance late. Low: 70° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 93° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 72° High: 96° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 97° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

