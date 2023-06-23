Wiregrass Gives Back
Common Wealth Fund releases 2023 scorecard for states, Alabama ranks 42nd for overall health

The state of Alabama ranked No. 42 for overall health by the Common Wealth Fund.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Common Wealth Fund released its 2023 Health System Performance scorecards for each state, and Alabama ranks pretty low.

The state of Alabama ranked No. 42 for overall health by the Common Wealth Fund. Some of the worst rankings for Alabama were in obesity and people who got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said technology changed the way doctors and patients received medical care.

“Having a technology that allows face-to-face interaction without having to go to an office, people may be more inclined to use telemedicine because they can get that access without having to get ready to go to the doctor, and they may be more likely to address the problem earlier,” Dr. Landers said.

See the full report for Alabama below.

Common Wealth Fund 2023 Health System Performance scorecard for Alabama by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

