Coffee County Community Response Team teaching courses on how to save lives

Life is unpredictable, and you never know when you might need to step in to save the day or, more importantly, someone's life.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, the Coffee County Community Response Team hosted a refresher course that teaches first aid and triage, or the preliminary assessment of patients or casualties in order to determine the urgency of their need for treatment and the nature of treatment required.

The course is open to everyone in the public, and anybody can become a certified volunteer to help others in need. Any age is welcomed.

Chief Christopher Davis has been teaching courses to anyone who want to learn. His expertise and knowledgeable advice gives anyone from all walks of life the confidence they need in order to save a life.

Coordinator Scotty Johnson encourages everyone to come out and learn how to save a life in need. The classes are every month, and it is free for anyone to sign up.

