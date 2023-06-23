Coffee County 2nd and 3rd graders rank among top reading levels in state

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass students are showing that hard work pays off.

Reading levels were recently released to school districts throughout Alabama, and one Wiregrass district found its way to the top of the list.

“Coffee County School District is actually number one in the state in terms of county districts for our second-grade scores and number two in the state for our third-grade scores,” said Holli Richardson, the principal of New Brockton Elementary.

Ranking this high statewide has been the result of success from all elementary schools in the district.

“As a district, 91% of our second-grade students are on or above grade level, and 89% of our third-grade students are on or above grade levels,” said Richardson.

Of the three elementary schools in the district, New Brockton, Zion Chapel and Kinston, no second or third grade class had less than 84% of students meeting expectations.

Richardson says with so many different students, there is not one true way to get this great of student success.

“We believe that it’s not necessarily about a program, but it’s about the people that are in place and the instructional strategies that we’re using,” said Richardson. “[We’re] making sure that we’re using those multi-sensory and explicit strategies, keeping our students engaged in learning and helping them to achieve that way.”

Though Coffee County is a smaller, rural area, the students have shown that it is not about where you are from, but the effort you put in.

“It takes hard work, and it takes motivation, passion and a learning environment that’s focused on growth,” said Richardson. “I think that’s what we have and that’s what makes a difference.”

Of all second and third grade classes in the district, the highest performing group was the Kinston Elementary second graders, with 98% of the class reaching or exceeding their grade reading level.

For those students who are need of assistance to reach their grade reading level, the district schools are hosting summer reading programs where the kids focus on literacy.

The district is dedicated to keep their high state ranking and strive to see the numbers improve next year.

‘In addition to helping with literacy now, Richardson says the camps have shown an increase in productivity in the earlier parts of the school year.

“They come to school with less of a summer slide,” said Richardson. “We hear about the summer slide every summer, so these students have an opportunity to overcome that because they are here during the summer and they’re working towards that academic proficiency.”

Math camps are available for the kids as well.

These reading camps wrap up next week, June 29.

