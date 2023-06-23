Wiregrass Gives Back
Auburn’s Green signs Summer League deal with Cavaliers

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles around Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the...
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles around Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVY) - While Auburn didn’t see any players get the call during the 2023 NBA Draft, one Tigers basketball star will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot.

According to a report from NBA Insider Chris Haynes, junior guard Wendell Green Jr. has agreed to a Summer League deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the hopes of that turning into a potential G-League or 2-way deal with the team.

Green transferred to Auburn in 2021 after one season at Eastern Kentucky University, spending two seasons with the Tigers program.

With the Colonels, Green was a five-time OVC Freshman of the Week, and was named to the 2020-21 OVC All-Tournament Team, OVC All-Newcomer Team, and All-OVC First Team. During his lone season at Eastern Kentucky, he was also one of only two freshmen in the nation to have 400 points and 100 assists, next to former Gonzaga and current Orlando Magic player Jalen Suggs.

At Auburn, Green was named a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Midseason Candidate in 2021-22 and a Preseason Watch List member for the same award during 2022-23. His sophomore season also saw him earn SEC Player of the Week honors in early February 2022. His junior campaign saw him named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team, earning official All-SEC Second Team honors following the season, and he also broke the school record for consecutive free throws made with 34 from February 22, 2023 to March 16, 2023.

Statistically, in three years Green averages 13.7 points per game with 1331 total points, 4.7 assists per game with 458 total, 3.5 rebounds per game with 336 total, and 1.6 steals per game with 155 total. He also in his career shot 37.5% from the field, 32.3% from three point range, and 82% from the free throw line.

