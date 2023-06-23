ALEA: Opp man dies in officer-involved shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) have released new information related to an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday.

According to ALEA, the Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation at the request of the Opp Police Department following the shooting involving Opp officers and the Convington County Incident Response Team.

According to a detail of events from the investigation, at around 7:43 a.m. on June 20, Opp Police received a call for service to Hardage Circle in Opp in regards to a man armed with a knife “experiencing a crisis episode.” Officers, and later by request of assistance the Covington County Incident Response Team, responded to the scene.

The knife-wielding suspect, identified as 45-year-old Cornelius S. Ball of Opp, reportedly injured an Opp officer during the course of the incident, and an attempt by other officers on the scene to arrest a still-armed Ball led to the officer-involved shooting.

Ball, who was injured in the shooting, was transported to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment, and on Thursday, June 22 he died as a result of his injuries.

ALEA says the investigation is still ongoing, with no further information being available at this time. Once the investigation is completed, findings will be turned over to the Covington County District Attorney’s Office.

