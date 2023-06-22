Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Electric Cooperative’s COO expresses concerns with electric vehicles

Brad Kimbro referred to electric vehicles as a "threat and an opportunity."
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Could electronic vehicles be causing a problem for local power companies.

Back in April, President Biden announced his desire to have 50% of new vehicles be electronic by 2030.

While electric vehicles are becoming more prominent, they could be less cost effective in the long run.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative’s Chief Operating Officer Brad Kimbro spoke at the Kiwanis Club meeting Wednesday afternoon, expressing his concerns with electronic peaks and energy use of EV chargers.

Kimbro referred to EVs as “a threat and an opportunity.” He also said a typical house will peak around five or six kilowatts an hour (KwH), but a level two EV charger uses 19 KwH, so charging and using electricity at home could lead to an excessive demand.

“What if 50%, at 19 KwH, was plugged in at our highest capacity,” asked Kimbro to the room. “You know the answer. It would blow the place up. It would melt the system down.”

Kimbro made those aware that the demand wouldn’t be as hard to manage if people charge their vehicles on non-peak hours, but said a drastic increase in EVs would require WEC to upgrade power poles, power lines, transmitters and more to keep up with the demand.

