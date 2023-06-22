Widow advocates for Stacey’s Law, four years after her husband’s death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In 2019 a family beach trip turned into an unimaginable nightmare.

“I went down there with 5 and I went home with 4,” said Alisha Redmon, Stacey’s Widow.

Redmon watched as her husband Stacey put himself in danger to save others.

“I noticed a boy in the water and I was like that’s boys in trouble Stacey, and he threw his wallet on the ground and went in,” said Redmon.

Stacey lost his own life trying to save others.

“He would have been number 8 that week drownings,” said Redmon.

In an instant, Alisha’s life was forever changed.

“I became a widow and a single mother just that fast,” said Redmon.

Double red flags were flying that day, at the time there was not an ordinance in place.

Alisha started a campaign to change that. Now if you get in the water under double red flags, you can be fined 500 dollars or arrested.

four years after losing her husband Alisha is still pushing for Stacey’s law to become a state law with harsher penalties.

“These people this week are not obeying the law and they’re blatantly told and you’re going back out there,” said Redmon.

She says you’re not just risking your own life.

“You’re risking other people’s lives like my husbands,” said Redmon.

Double red flags mean the water is too hazardous to swim.

“What we’re looking at is not so much the wave height but the strong rip currents that are present and it can be difficult sometimes to spot them,” said Daryl Paul, beach safety director for Panama City Beach.

It’s always a smart idea to swim at guarded beaches.

“We have trained lifeguards that are ready to act we need people to call 911. I know it’s hard to watch an emergency unfold in front of you but the best thing you can do for that person in trouble is call 911, let them know where you are, what’s going on and lifeguards are coming,” said Paul.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials say they made 75 contacts and responded to 10 drowning calls last week alone.

“Every time I hear about a death it just sends me right back there,” said Redmon.

Alisha says she will continue her crusade.

“The reason I push Stacey’s law the ordinance we have so you don’t have to go home with one less,” said Redmon.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.