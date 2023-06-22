Wiregrass Gives Back
Suspected Dothan killer Justin Marchozzi indicted

Court records reveal that a Houston County Grand Jury indicted suspected killer Justin Tyler...
Court records reveal that a Houston County Grand Jury indicted suspected killer Justin Tyler Marchozzi (pictured).(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Court records reveal that a Houston County Grand Jury indicted suspected killer Justin Tyler Marchozzi.

Dothan Police say he shot his 48-year-old roommate Richard Brandon Littlefield on January 2. Marchozzi is 31.

The shooting occurred at Highland Hills Apartments, an upscale housing community.

Marchozzi posted bond, but in April, officers returned him to jail after his arrest on unrelated drug charges.

He also faces charges that he illegally possessed a weapon.

Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton did not immediately set a court date.

