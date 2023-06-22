Suspected Dothan killer Justin Marchozzi indicted

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Court records reveal that a Houston County Grand Jury indicted suspected killer Justin Tyler Marchozzi.

Dothan Police say he shot his 48-year-old roommate Richard Brandon Littlefield on January 2. Marchozzi is 31.

The shooting occurred at Highland Hills Apartments, an upscale housing community.

Marchozzi posted bond, but in April, officers returned him to jail after his arrest on unrelated drug charges.

He also faces charges that he illegally possessed a weapon.

Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton did not immediately set a court date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.