Rain Chances Drop, Temps Rise

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are dropping by the day as temperatures gradually rise. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms remain possible Friday, but much of the area will remain dry this weekend. Highs will return to the lower 90s Saturday, with temps reaching the middle 90s towards the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light SE/SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 73° High: 93° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 93° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3 feet.

