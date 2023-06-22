Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Rain Chances Drop, Temps Rise

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are dropping by the day as temperatures gradually rise. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms remain possible Friday, but much of the area will remain dry this weekend. Highs will return to the lower 90s Saturday, with temps reaching the middle 90s towards the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds light SE/SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 73° High: 93° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 93° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
A Graceville man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer versus an SUV...
One dead after Houston County tractor-trailer vs SUV crash
Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder
Headland early morning fire results in total loss, Headland Fire confirms.
Headland home a total loss after early morning fire

Latest News

Color The Weather 06-22-23
Color The Weather 06-22-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-22-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-22-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-22-23
Another day of rain chances
NWS getting new technology to keep you safe
Next generation weather radar will make your communities even safer