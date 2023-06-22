News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

Wiregrass Gives Back
Join us each week at 3:00 p.m. to share a casual look at what's trending online and what's happening this weekend.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Events for the weekend of June 24th, 2023

Join us each week at 3:00 p.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

