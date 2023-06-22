Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the seizure of multiple kilograms of illegal drugs.

The investigative push, nicknamed “Operation Agua Azul,” started when around 20 months ago a drug trafficking organization was identified by law enforcement officials, with that organization being found to be distributing large quantities of illegal narcotics across the tri-state area, including the Wiregrass region.

Through the course of the long-term investigation, multiple individuals were found and taken into custody after being caught distributing illegal drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, selling them by the dozens to citizens who already suffer from addiction in the local communities.

Through time and collaboration between multiple local, state, and national law enforcement agencies, more than 50 people have been arrested, and among the amounts of narcotics seized include:

41 kilograms of methamphetamine,

6.6 kilograms of cocaine,

2.1 kilograms of crack cocaine,

More than half a kilogram of heroin and oxycodone,

Multiple grams of MDMA and LSD,

Several pounds of marijuana,

Around 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl,

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detailed in a release that the amount of seized fentanyl has a potential to kill 1.3 million people, or 6% of the population of Florida. They also said the drug operation is by far the largest in the history of their sheriff’s office.

“This is not the end, it’s just the beginning,” Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield said, per the release. “We will continue to work together to take drug traffickers off the streets and fight for the safety of our citizens.”

Sheriff Edenfield thanked the multiple agencies that helped play a hand in bringing the suspects to justice. Those agencies include:

U.S. Attorney Jason Coody,

DEA Resident Agent in Charge Pedro Guzman,

Florida Highway Patrol,

United States Marshal Service,

Florida Department of Law Enforcement,

Panama City DEA,

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office,

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office,

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office,

Washington County Sheriff’s Office,

Leon County Sheriff’s Office,

Bay County Sheriff’s Office,

Houston County Sheriff’s Office,

North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force,

Sneads Police Department,

Chattahoochee Police Department.

