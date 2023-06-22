How volunteers and donations created the Henry County Sheriff’s Aviation Team

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO recently assisted with a drug eradication that lead to multiple marijuana plants being seized. The team was able to use their aviation team to find the plants from above.

In addition to drug eradication, the team uses the helicopters for search and rescue missions, keeping arial views on runaway suspects and going where a patrol car cannot.

“There’s a lot of Henry County that’s inaccessible by land and water,” said Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship. “Having the aviation unit is an extra benefit to us as a tool in law enforcement, but it’s also a great asset to the citizens here in the county.”

The two helicopters used by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were given to the team through the 10-33 program. This allows law enforcement agencies to use surplus military equipment.

The free assistance does not stop there.

“All those guys volunteer their time,” said Sheriff Blankenship. “We have seven pilots. The rest are support guys who are either certified A&P mechanics, certified avionics guys, TFOs, who who all volunteered their time to do it.”

Sheriff Blankenship says he will do all he can to keep these team funded without having to use tax dollars.

“I just want the general public to know that we’re putting forth the effort with these guys volunteering their time, with us kind of looking outside the box on ways to fund this and keep it self-sufficient,” said Sheriff Blankenship. “So, we’re not putting a burden on any of the taxpayers, but we’re still providing the service to help our citizens.”

Blankenship also expressed gratitude to Survival Flight for letting HCSO share their hangar.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.