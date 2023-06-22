Houston County Lieutenant is a full-time actor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While training our local law enforcement, Reserve Lieutenant Aaron Cohen is now working full-time doing what many would consider a “dream job.”

Even though Cohen is known by his comrades at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office as the one who trains the deputies, he has trained a few of Hollywood’s most familiar faces.

“I was one of Keanu Reeve’s instructors for the ‘John Wick’ franchise,” Cohen said.

He is the inventor of a cinematic fighting style called ‘Gunjitsu,’ an explosive blending of guns and martial arts.

In addition to training stars, he is also an actor who spends a lot of time on the silver screen.

“I’ve been in ‘211′ with Nick Cage, I did a movie last summer with Antonio Banderas called ‘The Enforcer’ which is on ‘Amazon,’ Cohen said. “I was in ‘Rambo: Last Blood,’ the latest one. I have a scene playing a cop.”

Cohen wasn’t always an actor. He was connected to the film industry because he was a bodyguard for several celebrities.

He eventually started training celebrities for fight scenes. While on the set for his first film, it was something that happened by chance.

From there, he got “the bug” for all things acting.

“On my first film 12 years ago called “Haywire” with Channing Tatum and Michael Fassbender, and Steven Soderbergh, the Oscar-winning director said, ‘Hey, you are going to be in the movie,’ Cohen explained. “I have been hired originally to train the actors, and he put me in front of the camera and that was it.”

Aaron Cohen is in the Wiregrass to voluntarily train our law enforcement.

“Love the sheriff, love these dudes,” Cohen said. “I’ve been coming out here for 15 years. I don’t get paid, I’m a reservist. I do this for fun.”

Acting Is Cohen’s full-time job and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“I also like to, you know, shoot high,” he explained. “It’s just a part of my personality.”

“I think it’s a great way to communicate with people and make them feel something and to you know?

And tell cool stories, man.”

“Bring people’s stories who normally wouldn’t get told and bring them to an audience, you know?

I think…I think film and cinema is the last great American art form.”

In addition to acting, Cohen also works behind the scenes to produce and direct short films. One of Cohen’s most recent short films is an action movie called “Overwatch” which is on Prime Video.

