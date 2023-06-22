Elba police chief off job amid abuse allegations

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Elba placed its police chief on administrative leave two days after his family member filed a protection from abuse complaint against him.

A statement from the city of Elba confirmed Staley—whose full name is Harold LaTroy Staley—is on leave but provided no information about why.

Court records show a 61-year-old woman filed the protection of abuse request on June 15, two days before the city temporarily removed Staley from his duties with pay.

A Covington County judge amended the petition to a request for Elder Abuse protection a few days later and a hearing on that request is pending.

According to the complaint, Staley became violent and knocked things “off the wall” during an outburst at an Andalusia home.

Court records indicate no criminal charges were filed against Staley who has served about 18 months.

Attorney Gypsy Morrow Smith, who represents Staley, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

This incident is not the first controversy surrounding an Elba police chief.

In 2019, a grand jury indicted longtime chief Freddy Hanchey and a former high-ranking officer on charges they forged state officer certification documents.

According to court records, Hanchey pleaded guilty and received probation, as did the officer, Robert Lavoie.

A state agency stripped them of their Alabama law enforcement certifications.

