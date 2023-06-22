Dothan’s Crowder makes comeback for Future Masters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Practice rounds out at the Highlands on Wednesday as the 15-18 age group gear up for that coveted blue jacket at the future masters…

Just seven weeks removed from surgery on a torn ACL, Dothan’s Mason Crowder is back on the links looking to make some noise in the Future Masters.

It’s been two and a half months since Crowder tore his ACL.

“How I tore it was from falling off my one wheel I hit a pothole and fell off and felt my knee pop,” Crowder said.

On May 5th, he had surgery.

“For the first like three weeks, four weeks I was on the couch mainly just trying to get it able to walk,” Crowder added. “The past three weeks I was able to walk and move around and do some more exercises.”

Just under two weeks ago, Crowder took the course for the first time since surgery as he revamped his swing to compete on the course.

“My short game was probably the best thing in my golf game right now because that was the main thing I could practice for a while.”

Prior to his injury, Crowder had been taking to the Highland Oaks golf course for the past several months.

“I’ve known this course sort of like the back of my hand and I think that’s going to help me know the right places to miss and right places on the greens are.”

With 54 holes to play starting on Thursday, Crowder has one message to himself.

“Just doing my best and push through it.”

Crowder will tee off on hole ten Thursday at 7:33 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.