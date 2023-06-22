Dadeville mass shooting survivor shares story online

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A survivor of the Dadeville mass shooting who was recently released from the hospital has posted about her ordeal on social media.

Trinity Richards, a student at Pike Road High School, was shot multiple times in the April shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio during a sweet 16 birthday party. She was in the hospital for nearly two months,

Trinity posted the following description of the ordeal:

“On April 15th, 2023, I was shot 3 times(in the foot, flank & head and the 4th bullet grazed my leg.) When the medic found me I was already coded “beyond help” but he said he knew it was something special about me & that he couldn’t leave me there dying. He opened an airway and saved my life (thank God for him). He saw me gasping for air every 15 seconds,( agonal breathing). He told my parents when this occurs the lack of oxygen could cause a heart attack, stroke, and/or a dying brain. I was transported to the Lake Martin Hospital then transferred to UAB. When I got to UAB they didn’t think I was going to make it and if I did I could be seriously impaired. then on A CT scan showed I had 2 strokes about two weeks after being shot. After that the doctors told my parents not to expect anything. I could have been in a condition where I may not even not even know who they are & I may not be able to feed myself, talk, or walk. My mom told me she wasn’t listening to that & she was waiting on God. Very shortly after that I was moving AND doing new things I had never done (it’s truly a blessing).

“The nurses and doctors always reminded me that I am a miracle. Even nurses that weren’t assigned to me would just come into my room and look at me because they were amazed at God’s work!

“I’ve been happy for the most part BUT there were nights where I just wanted to go home and I was tired of getting shots,being bothered throughout the night and early mornings and I was sad about having to get my hair cut. The sadness was brief.

“I wanted to feel what a normal life was like again but I’m thankful I’m even here for any life! I appreciate all of the people that have been by my side since it happened and I appreciate the people who sent gifts or sent inspirational messages and prayed for me. They kept me going. I appreciate my friends, parents, sisters, best friend boyfriend, our family supported us throughout the enti re deal. They really have shown me their loyalty. I appreciate the Doctors, nurses and therapist who worked so hard to help me recover. I’ve had many surgeries, procedures & scans & I still have a long way to go.I’m praying for everybody that was affected.

“Thank you God!”

Trinity’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign top help with medical expenses. Click here to donate.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.