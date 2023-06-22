Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Braves, Phillies are rained out and the game is rescheduled as part of a day-night DH in September

A tarp covers the infield as rain delays a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
A tarp covers the infield as rain delays a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves were rained out Wednesday night, and the game will be made up as part of a September doubleheader.

Atlanta won the opener of the three-game series 4-2 on Tuesday, and the finale was set for Thursday afternoon. Atlanta makes its next trip to Philadelphia from Sept. 11-13. The teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 11.

Wednesday’s game, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m., never started and was called shortly after 9 p.m.

The Phillies will bump Wednesday’s scheduled starter Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.66 ERA) one day, while the Braves did not immediately name a starter. AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03) was scheduled to pitch Wednesday for Atlanta, and Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.60) was the planned starter for Thursday.

The Phillies trail the Braves by nine games in the NL East.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
A Graceville man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer versus an SUV...
One dead after Houston County tractor-trailer vs SUV crash
Headland early morning fire results in total loss, Headland Fire confirms.
Headland home a total loss after early morning fire
Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder

Latest News

Braves Spring Training in North Port, Fla. (Source: WWSB)
Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers arrive for spring training
Tallahassee native and Florida High grad David Ross is reportedly going to be the new manager...
Former Auburn baseball player named new Cubs manager
Yankees and Red Sox to play in London in 2019
Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann leaps in the arms of starting pitcher Charlie Morton after...
Houston Astros win 2017 World Series of Major League Baseball
Tim Raines, Bud Selig, Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez, and John Schuerholz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame