Another day of rain chances

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Areas of fog this morning as you head out the door so take it slow, rain will return this afternoon and just like yesterday our main threat with the storms today will be flooding so take it slow on the roadways. Tomorrow will be another day with rain chances but they will be lower. The weekend looks mostly dry for the first time in a while! Monday will bring us more rain as a piece of energy moves through but we look to dry out as we head deeper into next week and temperatures will be back around normal for this time of year.

TODAY - Scattered showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Isolated showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 73° High: 92° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 93° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 92° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

