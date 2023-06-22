911 dispatcher at heart of scandal fired

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan fired a 911 dispatch supervisor facing charges that she conspired to provide sensitive law enforcement data to a blogger.

Amy Johnson Granberry, 43, was placed on paid leave following her June 7 arrest on a dozen counts of Computer Tampering.

“Ms. Granberry was offered due process and was terminated for violating City policy,” spokesperson Vincent Vincent said in a statement to News4.

Sources say Granberry failed to attend a determination hearing that is part of the city’s personnel procedure.

Also charged with the same number of Computer Tampering counts is Jesse Ryan Taylor, who wrote for Rickey Stokes News, a website specializing in breaking stories.

Taylor also worked on a contract basis with the Houston County Emergency Management, whose director, Chris Judah, was relieved of his duties and subsequently fired.

Police did not implicate Judah or Rickey Stokes of criminal wrongdoing.

Granberry is free on $180,000 bond while Taylor is jailed without bond.

