Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Trial over slain Alabama sheriff to move

The trial for a man accused in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams will not be held in Lowndes County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial for a man accused in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams will not be held in Lowndes County.

A judge ruled Tuesday on a motion to move the trial against William Chase Johnson.

The motion, filed in January, stated it would be “impossible to conduct a fair trial by an impartial and unbiased jury in this county” because of the widespread media coverage following Sheriff Williams’ death. The motion cites several instances in which various media outlets covered Sheriff Williams’ death, Johnson’s arrest and the subsequent court proceedings.

The motion also noted that the Lowndes County Courthouse, where the trial was scheduled to take place, was renamed in 2020 in honor of the slain sheriff.

The location of where the trial could take place has yet to be announced.

The trial against Johnson was initially set for 2022 but was moved to October 2023. A gag order has been placed on this case since Johnson’s indictment in 2021.

The fatal shooting happened in 2019 when Johnson was 19. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder
A Graceville man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer versus an SUV...
One dead after Houston County tractor-trailer vs SUV crash
Dorothy Robbins addresses supporters following her swearing-in as a Houston County voter...
Houston County voting official removed amid cheating allegations
Police lights generic
Police: Officer-involved shooting in Opp
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Bond hearing delayed for suspected info thief

Latest News

Headland early morning fire results in total loss, Headland Fire confirms.
Headland early morning fire
Gayla White discusses her lawsuit against former boss on June 7, 2021.
Judge considers new trial in $500k awarded to former planning commissioner
Talking 'Fun in the Sun' with the Tri-State Community Orchestra
Talking 'Fun in the Sun' with the Tri-State Community Orchestra
FILE - The exam is designed to measure basic skills in math and reading.
Math and reading scores for American 13-year-olds plunge to lowest levels in decades
Independence Day events throughout the Wiregrass
Independence Day events across the Wiregrass